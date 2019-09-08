CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC-Charlotte students will return to a campus with tighter security measures this fall.

The university is increasing its police presence, adding metal detectors and restrictive bag policies at large events.

This comes after a deadly shooting back in April that left two students dead.

They're also adding emergency response posters in every classroom and offering active assailant response training.

The university will have counselors on campus - and hold training sessions for faculty and staff.

They want to make sure students have the help they need if this is the first time stepping back on campus since the shooting.