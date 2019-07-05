CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The suspected shooter at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, who killed two people and wounded four, was indicted by a grand jury on 12 counts Tuesday.

The case will now go to the North Carolina Superior Court.

RELATED: Who is Trystan Terrell? UNCC shooting suspect facing multiple charges

The suspect, Trystan Terrell, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the indictment. Terrell is also charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm on education property.

RELATED: How A UNCC Police Officer Took Down Gunman Who Opened Fire In On-Campus Classroom

Last week, Terrell chose to not appear in court by waiving his right to be present. He was appointed a public defender in the case. Terrell was scheduled to appear in court again on May 15 for a bond hearing and will remain in jail until that hearing.

RELATED: Chancellor Identifies 2 Killed, 4 Hurt in UNC Charlotte Shooting

Two were killed and four were hurt in the April 30 shooting.