CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the four students injured in a shooting at UNC Charlotte earlier this week is expected to walk across the stage to receive her degree during graduation this weekend, according to the school's chancellor.

Dr. Philip Dubois said he visited Emily Houpt and her family at a Charlotte hospital Wednesday. He also visited the other two students hospitalized after the shooting.

"One of the people receiving their degree is Emily Houpt, one of the victims, one of the injured," Dubois said during a press conference Wednesday. "We're delighted she'll be there to go across the stage."

Dubois said the other students and their families were shaken up but are doing OK.

According to UNCC records, the 23-year-old Charlotte native majored in International Studies. Commencement will go on as scheduled, Dubois said, with the first ceremony taking place Friday afternoon before two more on Saturday.

