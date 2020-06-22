UNCG 2020 homecoming to be held online

According to the university , the move was made following extensive conversations with college alumni liaisons, the UNCG events team, the UNCG Homecoming committee, UNCG Athletics, and the director of campus activities and programs.

“As state and local public health experts continue to emphasize the need to maintain social distancing guidelines and limit in-person gatherings, we will rely on the steadfast UNCG spirit to ensure that our 2020 Homecoming celebrations maintain the enthusiasm and sense of camaraderie they are known for,” said Beth Fischer, Vice Chancellor for Advancement. “Much like the decisions made by our colleagues across the region and around the country, ours was not an easy one to make – but we believe it is the right one.”