UNCG 2020 homecoming to be held online

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Well, it's official! UNCG's 2020 homecoming will be held online.
The decision came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued efforts to adhere to state and local regulations for social distancing and large gatherings.
According to the university, the move was made following extensive conversations with college alumni liaisons, the UNCG events team, the UNCG Homecoming committee, UNCG Athletics, and the director of campus activities and programs.
UNCG says specific events and activities related to the modified approach are in the early stages of planning and updates will be provided soon.
“As state and local public health experts continue to emphasize the need to maintain social distancing guidelines and limit in-person gatherings, we will rely on the steadfast UNCG spirit to ensure that our 2020 Homecoming celebrations maintain the enthusiasm and sense of camaraderie they are known for,” said Beth Fischer, Vice Chancellor for Advancement. “Much like the decisions made by our colleagues across the region and around the country, ours was not an easy one to make – but we believe it is the right one.”