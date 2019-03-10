GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Fire says a UNCG bus caught on fire around 2:22 p.m. Thursday. The bus was located at Northridge Street and Oakland Avenue when it happened. Investigators confirm it was not on campus.

An investigator said a check engine light came on and then the engine compartment started to smoke. They also said that's where the fire started. The cause of the fire has been ruled as an unspecified mechanical problem.

No one was on the bus or was injured at the time of the fire.

RELATED: Answers to the Top 5 Most-Asked Questions About the New WFMY News 2 App

OTHER STORIES

RELATED: 'Crying. Screaming. I Want My Mom, I Want My Dad' | Man's Trip to the Bank Becomes Rescue Mission After Bus Crashes

RELATED: Students, Adults Taken to Hospital After School Bus Collides with Truck in Rockingham County