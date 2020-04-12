'Treasured member of our academic community': UNCG Dean of Nursing dies

UNCG Dean of School of Nursing Dr. Robin Remsburg has passed away after a long battle with an illness.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNCG Dean of School of Nursing Dr. Robin Remsburg passed away after a long battle with an illness. She became dean in 2013 after serving as Professor of Nursing, Director of Nursing, and Associate Dean in the College of Health and Human Services at George Mason University.

The school released a statement saying in part, "Robin was a treasured member of our academic community, and her contributions to UNCG are numerous – including growing the already strong School of Nursing into a signature program and helping to lead the design and opening of the new Nursing and Instructional Building. Her legacy will live on in our outstanding, highly rated programs; in the thousands of nurses who graduated during her tenure; and in future generations who will study here with a world-class faculty and a state-of-the-art facility. "

Dr. Remsburg was set to step down next July. The school said she was planning to take research leave next fall, before teaching for a year, then retiring.