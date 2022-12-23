UNCG fire victim's father shows sympathy for killer

Gov. Cooper commuted the sentence for Janet Danahey, a woman who set a deadly fire at UNCG 20 years ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A decision by Governor Roy Cooper ignited a debate.

He commuted the sentence for Janet Danahey, a woman who set a deadly fire at UNCG 20 years ago. She will now be eligible for parole in less than two weeks, that's years ahead of schedule.

She was set to receive parole in 2029 after Governor Pat McCrory commuted her life sentence back in 2017.

Some believe Danahey should never be allowed to leave prison.

Others, including the father of one of her victims, believe she's served her time.

Beth Harris was one of four people killed in a fire Danahey set outside the Campus Walk Apartments in 2002.

Beth's father, Bob told WFMY News 2's Grace Holland that he initially agreed with the life sentence she received. He's since found forgiveness.

"If we follow God's word, Janet should be released," Bob Harris said. "People can change."

Harris said his daughter was a gifted singer who was studying to become a music teacher at UNCG. He never got over losing her.

"Even though it’s not my fault I still blame myself some for that because I wasn’t there to help save my baby girl," Harris said. "I think about not being able to walk her down the aisle when she gets married. To me, that is one of the most special single daddy-daughter moments that you can have together and I’ll never experience that."

Danahey pled guilty to starting the fire that killed Beth Harris, Ryan Bek and sisters Donna and Rachel Llewellyn in 2002. She said it was meant to be a prank on an ex-boyfriend and she did not intend to kill anyone.

Bob Harris said at the time of her sentencing, he agreed with the life without parole punishment she received.

"There was some anger in me but I don't know if the anger was at what Janet did or anger because of the immediate rush of what I was going to miss in Beth's life that she never fulfilled," Harris said.

His feelings began to change when he agreed to meet Danahey in prison. Conversations with his pastor beforehand led him to forgive her.

"When I first walked in there Janet was sobbing and crying and was handcuffed. She reached out her hands and said these are the hands that are responsible for Beth's death," Harris said.

Over the years the two have exchanged letters and he visited her in prison several times. He also asked four governors, including McCrory and Cooper, to grant her clemency.

"Janet has grown over the last 20 years to help other people," Harris said.

He believes her shortened sentence is a step in the right direction.

"I hope that when she does have a hearing the parole board will listen to what I have to say not just those for Janet's release but for those against as well and they will make the correct decision," Harris said.

There's still no guarantee Danahey will ever leave prison. It's up to the parole board to decide.

Her attorney said he plans to file for a parole hearing on January 2nd.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.