UNCG parking deck car fire damages multiple vehicles, university says

University officials said a car caught on fire in the McIver parking deck, causing damage to three other vehicles.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car caught on fire in a UNC-Greensboro parking deck Friday morning, according to university police.

UNCG officials said a call came in around 10:37 a.m. about a fire in the McIver parking deck. When firefighters arrived, they found one car on fire, and three other vehicles damaged before the fire was put out.

University officials said no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

At this time, those who park in the McIver deck are instructed to go to the location and follow onsite personnel instructions regarding retrieving their vehicles from the deck, according to UNCG officials.

UNCG officials said the area where the fire occurred is being temporarily shored up Friday night and nearby parking spots are blocked off until further investigation is complete.

The deck is expected to reopen Friday following the shoring and blocking off of certain parking spaces, according to university officials.

