UNCG police issue Spartan Alert after possible shooting outside apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that led to a UNCG Spartan Alert.
Greensboro police said a person was shot in the 1500 block of Spring Garden Street near the UNCG campus apartments.
UNCG police issued a Spartan Alert around 7:30 p.m. to students. Greensboro police said one person was shot. They said the victim is not a student at UNCG. They have not released the person’s condition at this time. They also have not provided any information on a suspect description. Police said at this time it doesn’t appear to be related to UNCG.
They also said there’s not believed to be any threat to the UNCG campus at this time.