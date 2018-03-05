GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The University of North Carolina System has named UNC Greensboro (UNCG) Police Department Officer Taylor Trantham as its 2018 Officer of the Year.

Officer Trantham received the award during the UNC Chiefs of Police Conference held on April 25 at the Spangler Center.

According to a post on the school's website, Officer Trantham responded to more than 500 calls for service as the primary officer. Among the more notable responses, he helped extinguish a fire that occurred in the UNCG Auditorium during a dress rehearsal on April 4, 2017. The stage crew and Officer Trantham' quick action kept the fire contained and no serious injuries occurred.

Officer Trantham has also demonstrated a remarkable commitment to the people in the community. He has led efforts to repair bikes for local children and regularly devotes his own time and money to ensure children in an adjacent neighborhood get to experience Halloween each year. Officer Trantham also collected donations in order to send a Hurricane Harvey Relief package for the officers and families of the Houston Police Department.

“This nomination is based on Officer Trantham’s act of exceptional valor and his outstanding and exceptional service,” said UNC System President Margaret Spellings. “Officer Trantham has repeatedly gone above and beyond the normal call of duty to enhance the safety of the community and strengthen community relations.”

Officer Trantham has been employed with the UNCG Police Department since July 2014. Since then he has received the UNCG Police Officer of the Year Award in 2015 and 2017.

