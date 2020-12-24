Interim named after UNCG removes Jim Coleman from the office of Provost

The university says behavior that did not meet expectations for senior leaders at UNCG is the reason why Coleman was removed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC Greensboro announced Wednesday that they have removed Jim Coleman from the office of Provost. The university says... "behavior that did not meet expectations for senior leaders at UNCG," is the reason why he was removed.

According to the release via the university's website, Coleman joined UNCG in July 2020 from the same role at the University of Arkansas. UNCG says Per contractual obligation, Coleman will retain his faculty position in the Department of Biology.

"Given this is a confidential and ongoing personnel matter, the University will provide no further details to respect the privacy of all involved," the release stated.

As of now, Dr. Terri Shelton, Vice Chancellor for Research and Engagement, will assume the role of interim provost.

Shelton has been with UNCG for 25 years and has served in several senior leadership roles.

She currently focuses on the advancement of research at the University and manages activities in the areas of research administration, research integrity, innovation and commercialization, and community and economic engagement.