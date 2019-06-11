GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some of Greensboro's streets filled with Spartans, Tuesday! UNC-Greensboro held its second annual Storm the Streets to celebrate the start of the men's basketball season.

UNCG students, faculty and staff walked from campus to the Greensboro Coliseum where the team took on North Carolina A&T Tuesday night. The UNCG Spartans are coming off a school-record 29 wins and looking to make their way back to the big dance in 2020!

OTHER UNCG STORIES

RELATED: UNCG Sets Goal Of 10,000 Fans At Men's Game Vs. North Carolina A&T

RELATED: UNCG Gets $6.1 Million Grant And Here’s Why It’s A Really Big Deal For Two School Districts

RELATED: UNCG's Bryan School receives $100,000 grant from VF Foundation to create 'virtual collaboratory'

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE