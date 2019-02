GREENSBORO, North Carolina — A UNCG student came home to find something totally bizarre and unexpected on Saturday.

Greensboro Police say she heard a noise...which turned out to be a man inside her closet.

Officers responded to the apartment off Oakland Avenue and arrested 30-year-old Andrew Clyde Swofford.

Swofford was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering.

It's not clear how long Swofford had been in the woman's closet.

We're working on getting more information about the incident.