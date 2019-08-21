GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crews are responding to a gas leak at the nursing building construction site at UNCG.

Students are being allowed back to class. At one point, seven buildings had to be evacuated.

Officials with the school says the incident has been isolated. Crews with the gas company are on scene and assessing the damage.

Greensboro Fire says a construction worker hit a gas line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

