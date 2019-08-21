GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crews are responding to a gas leak at the nursing building construction site at UNCG.
Students are being allowed back to class. At one point, seven buildings had to be evacuated.
RELATED: KFC Explosion Was Caused By Accidental Gas Leak: Investigators
Officials with the school says the incident has been isolated. Crews with the gas company are on scene and assessing the damage.
Greensboro Fire says a construction worker hit a gas line.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Gas Leak on UNCG Campus
RELATED: Downtown Durham Explosion That Killed 2, Injured 25 Was An Accident: Fire Dept.
RELATED: Smell Gas? What to Do If You Detect a Gas Leak in Your Home