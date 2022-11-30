UNCG continues study to see if exercise prevents Alzheimer's

To move forward with the research, they need more people from the Triad to sign up for the study.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your help is needed in finding a way to prevent Alzheimer’s.

Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro are trying to figure out if physical activity and exercise might be the keys to preventing the mind from declining.

The research is in stage two where results are still preliminary. But they say stage one showed promise.

“Our data clearly shows that physical activity benefits cognition across the lifespan,” said UNCG Professor Jenny Etnier.

“Walking is enough, including strength training is great. Increasing the intensity is wonderful. But really just getting up and moving is enough to see the benefit,” Etnier said.

To move forward with the research, they need more people from the Triad to sign up for the study. They are looking for people who are between 40 and 65, have a family history of Alzheimer’s, and are currently cognitively normal. If you're interested in helping out, you can sign up for the project here!

Their project on looking for ways to prevent the disease comes as researchers say there has been a big breakthrough in the treatment of Alzheimer’s. Research from the makers of a new drug called Lecanemab shows it modestly slowed disease progression by about five months in early-stage patients.

That's more time to see grandkids be born, watch daughters and sons get married, and go on that lifelong dream trip to Paris.

But some health experts are concerned the modest benefit of this treatment may not outweigh the risk.

Side effects include swelling -- which was seen in about 13% of recipients as well as bleeding in the brain.

Last year, the FDA controversially approved another Alzheimer’s drug called aduhelm despite questions about the risks and benefits, but many doctors and insurers are not prescribing it.