UNCG to receive thousands of doses of J&J vaccine for staff, student clinic

"We will pass along the clinic details as soon as we finalize the message to our campus," Zach Smith with the university's Office of Emergency Management said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNCG is getting 2,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for an upcoming clinic for students and staff.

We reached out to Zach Smith with the university's Office of Emergency Management and asked if UNCG planned to follow UNC-Chapel Hill's plans and the answer was yes.

A Tweet from UNC-Chapel Hill read as follows in relation to that plan: "The state has allocated #UNC Campus Health 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that will be provided to students and post-doctoral fellows starting Wednesday, March 31. When these vaccine appointments begin, groups 1-4 will be eligible. More details to come tomorrow."

As for UNCG, more plans will also be coming soon.