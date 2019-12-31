MOORESVILLE, N.C. — You better check your lottery tickets because there is a $1,000,000 unclaimed Cash 5 winning ticket floating around in North Carolina.

The $1,000,000 winning ticket was sold in Mooresville at the Food Lion on Shearer Road. The unclaimed ticket matched all five numbers to win the prize.

One lucky winner still has time to claim their $1,063,165 cash 5 jackpot prize after playing Cash 5 this weekend.

Winning numbers are: 2-7-13-34-39. Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. Odds of winning are one in 962,598.

