Danny McBride named honorary pace car driver for Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte

Danny McBride is an alumnus of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actor, writer and producer Danny McBride will be the honorary pace car driver for Sunday's 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS). He will lead the field to the green flag to start the race.

McBride is a graduate of the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA).

"Fast cars and all the Coca-Cola a man can drink? How could I say no," McBride said. "I'm so honored and excited to be a part of the action."

Kyle Petty will be a grand marshal for the race, along with fellow legendary Coca-Cola racing family drivers Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Bobby Labonte.

Known for his comedic acting talents in films such as "Pineapple Express," "Your Highness" and "This is the End," McBride graduated from the UNCSA School of Filming in 1999. His concentration was directing.

This is not the first time McBride has brushed NASCAR fame.

He was featured in a Mountain Dew commercial with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2017. Most recently, he was seen as Downy McBride" in a Super Bowl 2023 commercial for Downy Unstoppables.

The Coca-Cola 600 weekend kicks off Friday with the ARCA Menards Series' General Tire 150 and the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series N.C. Education Lottery 200 as well as a performance by AC/DC tribute band Dirty Deeds.

