GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Housing Coalition says half of the people who live in the city rent. And about half of those renters pay more than a third of their income on rent.

In other words, housing leaders say that's around 20,000 households where renters can't afford where they live.

Affordable Housing Management, Inc. (AHM) is looking to change that.

At the corner of Muirs Chapel Road and Kenview Street in West Greensboro, there's an empty lot. But, in a year there will be 72 apartments, with rent starting at less than $260 dollars a month for those who qualify.

"The rents are on a three tier rent," explained Executive Director David Levy, "So the lowest rent is going to be around $259, the most expensive - this would be for a three bedroom - would be a little over $700."

Levy says they're hoping to chip away at a big problem: not enough quality, affordable rentals.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot of places where the landlords do not take care of their properties once they get it rented," he said.

While it may only be one complex, set to be complete in summer 2020, housing leaders across the city agree - it's an improvement - one apartment at a time.

"It is so incredible, the amount of people that call our office is looking for affordable housing. It's just incredible," Levy said, "We could build a few thousand of these this year and fill them up without any problem, and still need more."

Greensboro leaders also want community feedback about the state of housing in our city. Click here to take the survey, or to learn more about a feedback session August 1st at 6 p.m.

