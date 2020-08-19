Unemployed could get $300 checks but North Carolina must first apply for federal program

President Trump's executive order from last week set up the program. States have to opt-in and front a portion of the cost.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers want to expand unemployment benefits but disagree on how to pay for it.

The $600 unemployment benefit checks are running out for those looking for a job. However, they could still get a $300 check but the state must opt-in a program.

Arizona, New Mexico, Iowa and Louisiana have already signed up for the federal program. However, North Carolina is still debating how to pay for it. Some lawmakers want to use the coronavirus relief money. Governor Roy Cooper wants to use the state’s unemployment trust fund.

On Tuesday, state senator Chuck Edwards said, "Governor Cooper needs to hurry up and submit North Carolina's application so our state can access President Trump's supplement."

WFMY News 2 reached out to the governor's office for response.

His press secretary said, "We are working to finalize our application to get any money available to our unemployed. The faster and less bureaucratic route is for congress and the president to extend the $600-dollar per week benefit program that already exists."