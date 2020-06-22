Unemployment benefits could run out for some this week

North Carolina Unemployment insurance allows for 12 weeks of payment but you could get $350 per week under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Unemployment benefits coming from the state are set to run out for some people by the end of the week.

North Carolina Unemployment insurance allows for 12 weeks of payment. However, there is another option that could help you out temporarily with finances during the pandemic.

This comes as staff with the North Carolina Division of Employment Security continues to try to clear a log jam of unemployment claims.

The state already distributed more than $4 billion in benefits to more than 700,000 people since mid-March. State unemployment benefits are running out for folks who started collecting benefits back in March.

If you fall under this category, you could apply for The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program which includes $350 a week for 13 weeks.

Under the CARES Act, beneficiaries can get an extra $600 per week in federal funds. Still many are struggling with the first step of signing up for benefits via the state's application process.

"I need to make it completely clear that these people in DES working these claims are working in public service and there are laws governing their work and they are failing miserably," said Rev. Richard Thomas. Thomas said he has helped others with filing their claim but still has not been able to get the help he requires to get his payments.

NC DES staff are working more than 32,000 pending state benefit claims.

In a statement from an official with NC DES, the agency is prioritizing claims that were filed earliest and a team focused on earlier applications has resolved many issues.

"The Division of Employment Security (DES) has gone to extraordinary lengths to improve the claims and payment process since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our state. DES averaged 3,000 claims per week prior to the COVID-19 pandemic; the system was flooded with an average of 18,000 a day in the first six weeks of the pandemic. Despite those challenges, if there are no issues with a filed claim, a person usually receives their first payment within 14 days of filing. More complex claims can take longer.

DES acted to improve its processes, technology, and staffing levels to respond to the surge in claims and claimant inquiries, increasing staff from 500 employees to 2,600 (approximately 2,000 of those answering claimant calls) by:

• contracting with a private call center

• cross-training existing employees

• using staff from the state's Division of Workforce Solutions

• implementing technology solutions so people can track their claim status without having to reach a DES call center representative

• implementing a function on the website that automatically resets a person's password if they get locked out

• a live chat function on our website

• a new online claim status tracker integrated into the website

• a similar automated service is available when claimants call in to help track claims and find out where the claim is in processing.

For now, under the federal CARES ACT, if Congress doesn't act soon, that $600 per week will stop showing up at the end of July.

