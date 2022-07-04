Unemployment numbers drop as more North Carolinians find jobs

The jobless rates in NC are dropping nearly 3.5%, falling as low as they did in the late 1990s.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — Low unemployment rates are usually a positive sign for the economy.

North Carolina's rate for unemployment in April fell below pre-pandemic levels. That could have been the lowest since the late 1990s.

The unemployment rate for North Carolina fell 0.2 percentage points in March 2022 to 3.5%, according to the BLS current population survey.

The state Commerce Department announced Friday that April's rate is 3.4% compared to March's 3.5%. The lowest jobless rate was 3.3% in June 1999, according to the department of historical data.

A General Assembly staff economist wrote that state employment had returned to pre-pandemic levels last summer and had exceeded them.

The Commerce Department reported 30,260 more people were employed in April compared to March, while the number of unemployed fell over 3,900.

You can also see North Carolina unemployment compared to other states.