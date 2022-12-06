United Furniture Industry layoffs spark job fairs across the Triad

The Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce board and NCWorks will be holding 4 career expos in December to help those impacted by the layoffs,

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United Furniture Industries Closings has sparked many job fairs across the triad.

Today, the piedmont triad regional workforce board and NC works announced that they will be holding 4 career expos in December to help those impacted by the layoffs, find a job.

Thousands of people lost their job because of the UFI layoffs.. many right here in the Triad.

But local businesses and companies are doing everything they can to help.

NCWorks will be hosting four Resource and Career Expos across the Triad.

At each event, services like one-on-one career advising, resume and interview prep, and supportive training will be provided to overcome barriers.

Assistant Director of Workforce and Economic Development, Jessica Raby told me events like this are held to broadcast information.

NCWorks is a resource for anyone eligible to work in North Carolina. Job seekers are offered a variety of no-cost resources, including career advising, training opportunities, and access to job listings. You can find your local NCWorks location at NCWorks.gov.

Wednesday Dec.7: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

NCWorks of Davidson County

220 East First Avenue Extension Lexington NC

Friday Dec.9: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Randolph Community College Archdale Campus

110 Park Dr, Archdale, NC

Tuesday Dec.13 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NCWorks Guilford-High Point

607 Idol St., High Point, NC

Wednesday Dec.14: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Kaleidium North

400 W Hanes Mill Rd, Winston Salem, NC

Thursday Dec. 15: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Goodwill Store and Donation Center