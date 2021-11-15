'It's just very disheartening' | Eden church burns down right before holidays

After arriving, the fire department found the church fully engulfed in flames, according to investigators.

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police are investigating after a fire has left a church with extensive damage over the weekend.

Police and the Eden Fire Department responded to Bridge Street to the United House of Prayer for All People after 5 a.m. Sunday.

After arriving, the fire department found the church fully engulfed in flames, according to investigators.

Stanley Woodley, chairman at the United House of Prayer for All People, spoke with WFMY News 2 in an interview sharing his thoughts on the church fire.

“Why would anyone do this to the house of God,” Woodley said. “It is just very disheartening.”

He said the church will more than likely practice worship services at one of their sister churches in Reidsville or Martinsville, VA in the meantime.

“As soon as the investigation is over and they come to a conclusion, we will start our rebuilding of the actual building so members can go back in and worship,” Woodley said. “We don't know what happened. Could've been electrical, we don't know, but we do know is God is in the blessing business and even setback, He will set us up for a blessing for a greater outcome.”

Investigators said the fire department was able to extinguish the fire.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

