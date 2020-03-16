GREENSBORO, N.C. —

The United Way of Greater Greensboro and the City of Greensboro announced they are supporting residents impacted by the coronavirus through a relief fund, Monday afternoon.

The two organizations are collaborating by establishing the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund.

The City of Greensboro says the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund is accepting donations to support local children and families impacted by the virus. United Way and the City will coordinate with local nonprofits to determine ongoing needs and fund distribution.

“In these unprecedented times, working hand-in-hand with local leaders to share information and coordinate resources is critical in serving children and families impacted by the Coronavirus,” said United Way of Greater Greensboro President and CEO Michelle Gethers-Clark. “United Way and City officials are dedicated to working together to pull our community through this.”

The city says anyone who is interested in donating can text the word Virus to 40403 or visit the United Way of Greater Greenbsoro’s website in order to donate online.

“Greensboro has proven time and again to be a caring community. This is an opportunity to fill voids for some of our most vulnerable residents, during these challenging and unprecedented times. Let’s demonstrate our One Greensboro spirit by giving to the relief fund,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

The City of Greensboro says the areas of anticipated need include food insecurities, education interruptions, employment reductions, housing vulnerabilities, medical access, and business disruption.

