University Mart owner in Greensboro speaks out after store clerk shot first day on the job

Mohammad Dajani says the store clerk is still in the hospital. He said that it will be at least another three to four months before she fully recovers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro store clerk is still in the hospital after someone shot her last month.

It happened at University Mart near Spring Garden Street. Mohammad Dajani said his employee, who was shot on their first day of work last month, moved from the ICU but is still in the hospital.

He said that it will still be at least another three to four months before she fully recovers. The owner of the University Mart in Greensboro said business hasn't been the same.

An employee currently working at the mart told the owner they are afraid for their safety since the shooting. "With my disability, I cannot help her much. I work a few hours a day to help her, three hours and that's it," Dajani said.

The owner also said the recent store shooting combined with the pandemic has taken a major toll and hiring is tougher since the shooting. "It's a lot of kids with guns is the way you say it, kids with guns," Dajani said.

He's calling on other business owners to work together to tackle crime nearby. "We don't have to be neighbors only. We forget about 'neighbor,' we forget about this name. The meaning is brother, it's a family," he said.

Tiffany Joyner owns GSO Sip N Shape, a nearby smoothie and juice bar. She agrees with the University Mart owner saying she too has witnessed crime in the area.

"It does take a community to really change how a culture has been or is currently and we can all get together and really collaborate and become one so that we can make every area safer," Joyner said.

Greensboro police arrested a suspect in the case last month.