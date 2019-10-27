CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Months after a gunman opened fire on UNC Charlotte's campus killing 2 students, first responders are being honored for their bravery that day.

Today, the brave men and women were honored at halftime of UNCC's football game.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police wrote on Facebook "Thank you UNC Charlotte. We are all honored. #weareallniners."

