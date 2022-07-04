LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An all clear has been given after a bomb threat disrupted game play between Louisville and North Carolina’s baseball teams at Jim Patterson Stadium on Sunday.
The teams and fans were told to evacuate the facility following a “stadium emergency” shortly before 3 p.m.
John Karman, the University of Louisville’s executive director of communications told WHAS11 News the threat apparently originated from an online chat.
Louisville Metro Police’s Bomb Detection Unit and K-9’s checked out the facility as a precaution.
Shortly before 5 p.m., university officials said the stadium was given the all clear.
The game resumed shortly after without fans in attendance.
This story will be updated.
