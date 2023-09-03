12 University of Virginia students spend their spring break helping someone in need

12 students from the University of Virginia chose to spend their spring break giving back to a Greensboro-based non-profit called Community Housing Solutions.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most ACC students who are in Greensboro this week are focused on one thing - the Men's ACC tournament.

Almost all, with the intent to cheer on their favorite team.

However, a dozen University of Virginia students headed south to skip their spring break and serve our community.

The students chose to give back to a Greensboro-based non-profit. One Triad resident is already feeling the impact of their service.

Along Cypress Street lives Mr. David Rich.

"You’ve got good neighbors, a good community here," he said. "I’ve thought about moving away a few times, but there's no place like home."

If you ever met him, you'd be in awe of his positive attitude.

"I love to laugh," Rich added. "If you're happy, those around you will be happy too."

Yet, behind the smile and bubbly personality, he's been facing a few challenges.

"I am disabled," he explained. "I’m on disability welfare food stamps and Medicaid due to lung disease."

He was diagnosed in 2019 and has difficulty doing normal activities.

"You're slower. You can't walk as fast," Rich continued.

He also has issues with his home, like a leaking roof and a rotted-out bathroom.

"Northshore home would make a good commercial for this," he said.

With nothing but expensive repairs, he reached out for help and someone put him in touch with Community Housing Solutions - a nonprofit organization in Greensboro that helps those in need.

"We came out and did a whole home assessment and found some things that did need some fixing and repairs," Cheryl Brandberg, Community Housing Solutions Development Director said.

While they fixed the bathroom, they brought with them 12 students from the University of Virginia to help repair the roof.

"It's basically a mission where we come to Community Housing Solutions in order to actually give back to the community in the way Christ would want us to do," UVA junior Devon Graham said.

"I feel happy to help others. We received a lot of kindness," First-year UVA master student Jasmine Pan said.

The students didn’t just come on a regular week either. It's their Spring break. A time when most college kids are at the beach, the pool, or better yet, at the ACC Tournament.

"I have a friend who’s on the team," Graham said. If I could be there, I would. However, I put this as a prior commitment before that and even if it wasn’t, I still would have [gone] on the mission that's how important that is for me"

Mr. Rich certainly doesn’t take their sacrifice for granted.

"We all had fun! Nice bunch of people cut up and laughed, had fun while they worked, and did an excellent job. All of them I said you’re just angels from heaven in human form," Rich said.

Now, he sleeps with a little more peace at night knowing his home is in shape.