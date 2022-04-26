University Parkway closed due to police investigation in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A police investigation closes a road in Winston-Salem Tuesday afternoon.
The Winston-Salem Police department said 2500 to the 2700 block of University Parkway will be closed until further notice. Officers were asking drivers to avoid the area and use a different route of travel.
This story is developing.
