University Parkway closed due to police investigation in Winston-Salem

Officers were asking drivers to avoid the area and use a different route of travel.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A police investigation closes a road in Winston-Salem Tuesday afternoon.

The Winston-Salem Police department said 2500 to the 2700 block of University Parkway will be closed until further notice. Officers were asking drivers to avoid the area and use a different route of travel. 

This story is developing.

