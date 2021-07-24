x
'Unkind and unfair': ATV doing donuts damages soccer fields, Town of Pleasant Garden says

Pleasant Garden shared a surveillance video screenshot of the ATV.
Credit: Town of Pleasant Garden

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — The Town of Pleasant Garden is asking for the public's help identifying those responsible for damaging its soccer fields.

According to a Facebook post from the town on Friday, someone driving an ATV through the soccer fields caused damage. Pleasant Garden, which is 10 miles from Greensboro, shared a surveillance video screenshot of the ATV.

"This ATV has been doing donuts in our Soccer Fields causing expensive damage. This is unfair and unkind to our youth soccer players," the town wrote. "Please provide us with any information regarding the person responsible for the damages. 336-674-3002 Ext. 2"

The post has received more than 200 shares.

