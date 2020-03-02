ASHEBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is from a related, but different story about a driver who hit an unsecured mattress. Our Jessica Winters will have a full report on the unsecured dryer incident coming up on WFMY News 2 at 5 p.m.

It was a scary morning commute for Graham Helsabeck.

His father Eric Helsabeck tells WFMY News 2 that Graham was on his way to work on 1-73/74 N when he saw a dryer coming toward his car.

State Highway Patrol says a dryer on the back of Alexis Cortez's Toyota pickup wasn't secured properly. It went flying off the bed of the truck on the highway, toward Graham's car.

In order to avoid the dryer hitting him straight on, Graham swerved to the left and collided with Cortez's truck according to troopers.

Despite the look of the damaged cars, no one was injured.

Cortez was charged with a load securement violation.

