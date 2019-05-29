GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro mother of four was found shot to death on May 2, 2018 alongside her boyfriend Jermaine Wilson.

Their bodies were found inside a Finley Street home.

One year later, the case remains unsolved.

Friends and family WFMY News 2 spoke with say 34-year-old Hudson was a mother of four.

'She was a sweetheart,' friend Kim Barrett said.

Her two sons, ages 16 & 14, and two daughters, ages 15 & 13 now live with their grandmother.

Crime Stoppers says the reward for information on this double homicide has increased to $3,000 dollars.

Friends hosted a #JusticeForShaquanna fundraiser and balloon release on the one year mark of her murder.