'It was overwhelming to see that much wastewater," Greensboro monitoring city water after major leak

The several inches of rain that fell last week created a lot of problems for the City of Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: the attached video is from the Yadkin River overflowing its banks during the same storm.

Backup generators can be a lifesaver in a storm. They keep the lights on, the food cold and the house warm.

You'd likely never consider a scenario where the backup generator would also go out.

That's what happened to the city of Greensboro last week.

During the major storm on November 12, the North Buffalo Pump Station at 2199 White Street lost power, according to a news release from the city. About an hour later, the station's backup generator also failed, causing 9.3 million gallons of untreated wastewater to flow from a sewer manhole.

“It was overwhelming to see that much wastewater,” said Elijah Williams, Water Reclamation Manager for the city of Greensboro. He said the pump station processes the sewer water for the northern half of the city.

When the power went out and the generator failed, the station stopped taking in sewage. Williams said the failure lasted for about three hours.

During that time, Williams said much of the untreated wastewater collected in a low-lying area nearby. When the power came back on a few hours later, the city was able to recollect approximately 5.5 million gallons.

What does a pump station do?

According to Williams, the pump station helps where gravity is lacking. "In some areas, you have to pump the water over an area where gravity doesn't help," said Williams.

What does nine million gallons look like?

According to a measurement website, one million gallons would fill a 10-foot-deep pool about the size of a football field. Nine of those pools would be needed to hold nine million gallons.

What's in untreated wastewater?

Anything that leaves your home through a sink, a toilet, bathtub or shower is considered untreated wastewater, according to Williams. That also goes for businesses and industrial facilities.

Will this spill impact our drinking water?

According to a city news release, 3.8 million gallons reached nearby surface water. Williams said the discharge entered the North Buffalo, then eventually the Haw River and the Cape Fear River Basin.

"There's always a concern with any amount of discharge," Williams said. "But because of the rainwater dilution, it gives some confidence that the water is safe."

Williams said the city will be conducting testing over the coming days to make certain the water is safe.

Williams said the city has seen similar issues during hurricanes when there are massive power outages and an enormous amount of rainwater infiltrates the system.

The city is now meeting with Duke Energy to figure out why its generator failed and come up with another backup option, according to Williams. He added the city might also consider a temporary pumping device or a smaller generator employees can operate themselves.