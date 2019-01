KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- More than 200 homes and businesses have power now, after going without power Wednesday night, in Kernersville.

Kernersville Police say a tractor-trailer crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Salisbury Street and Pine View Drive, causing the outage.

Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area if possible. The intersection is closed and won't be open for an extended period of time.