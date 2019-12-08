LEWISVILLE, N.C. — Update: The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they have found 6-year-old, Landon Ross Lindsay who is safe at this time.

*Earlier Post*

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 6-year-old, Landon Ross Lindsay who has autism.

He was last seen in the Big Tree Drive area in Lewisville. Landon is about 41" tall and 44 lbs with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. Landon does have autism and will not respond or interact. He does like to flap his arms and make noises. He was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt and dark blue shorts and was not wearing shoes.

If you have any information call 336-727-2112 or 911.

