Guilford County nursing homes see a plateau in coronavirus cases, but increases elsewhere

White Oak Manor in Burlington is experiencing the biggest Triad coronavirus outbreak, with 103 cases and 19 deaths.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tight restrictions remain in place at nursing homes, but the number of coronavirus cases are on the rise in some Triad areas.

White Oak Manor in Burlington is experiencing the most severe Triad outbreak with 103 COVID-19 cases, and 19 deaths.

That's a significant jump since last week.

Meanwhile, all five Guilford County nursing homes on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service's outbreak list are seeing a plateau in cases.

"We are trying to do the best we can each and every day to make sure all our residents are being taken care of, and our staff is taken care of as well," Patrick Lancaster of Camden Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro said.

State health officials said more than half of coronavirus-related deaths are in nursing homes as outbreaks continue.



"They're unable to see their family members, for some of them that was their daily routine," Lancaster explained.



Phase 2 of the reopening plan orders continued rigorous restrictions on nursing homes. The only way families can see their loved ones in-person right now, is if it's going to be their last visit ever.

Lancaster said it breaks his heart.

"According to the restrictions that's been in effect since March 13, they are only allowed to come in the facility if it's end of life," he stated. "And if it is end of life then we do bring the family member in, and provide them with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).



Camden Health & Rehabilitation and Clapps Nursing Center have the largest Guilford County outbreaks as of Tuesday.

Camden:

47 total cases

33 residents

14 staff

6 deaths

Friday's numbers were the same

Clapps:

76 total cases

55 residents

21 staff

15 deaths

Friday's numbers were the same

White Oak Manor in Burlington, on the other hand, is seeing an increase in both cases and deaths.

White Oak of Burlington As we continue to navigate life with Covid-19, we have developed a n... ew method to keep you informed. You can now receive a Weekly Covid Update for our facility by calling 336-343-4467. This number is dedicated to keeping you informed about policy changes and facility news.

White Oak Manor:

103 total cases

66 residents

37 staff

19 deaths

Friday's numbers: 93 total cases, 60 residents, 33 staff, 16 deaths

The NCDHHS listed three more deaths, and ten more cases as of Tuesday compared to Friday.

That brings the total to 103 cases, and 19 deaths.

To see the statewide list of living facility outbreaks, click here. The numbers are updated every Tuesday and Friday.