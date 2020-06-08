Lopez's family was excited to share while recovering he is able to play thumb wars with his wife, point to pictures of his family and identifying who they are.

Family and friends of the North Carolina Highway Trooper who was seriously injured after being struck by a car while investigating a crash shares an update on his recovery.

Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was seriously injured while assisting in a crash investigation on I-485. The Highway Patrol said a driver struck the trooper's car, which pushed into him, shutting down the highway on the morning of July 4.

His family said he is getting better and stronger each day. He is able to move his hands and feet on command. He's also been practicing breathing without a ventilator.

Trooper Lopez's family was also excited to share, while recovering he is able to play thumb wars with his wife, point to pictures of his family and identifying who they are and blow kisses.