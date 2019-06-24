GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro hotspot for decades closed Sunday night. Your House restaurant posted a sign saying "Closed, thank you for 55 great years."

The restaurant owners posted on Facebook that the decision was made last minute this week. However, during a followup phone call with the owner's wife, Anne, WFMY News 2 learned the closure had been in consideration for months to coincide with the manager, John Roberts', retirement.

When asked why they did not tell employees until the day it closed, Anne said "we felt we did the best thing for the business." She added they didn't want employees to quit before they closed because they were already short-staffed.

As for the future of the building, Anne said a decision has not been made but it will not reopen as a restaurant.

The Battleground Avenue location has been open since 1965. Fans and patrons of the eatery shared their sadness on Facebook.

Your House Restaurant issued the following statement:

"After 55 years of service to Greensboro, Your House Restaurant has closed its doors. The restaurant was built and opened in 1965 by Joseph Callicott of Greensboro, and the late James E. Moore of Burlington, and operated continuously under that ownership and management since. The closing has been under consideration for several months, and was timed to coincide with the retirement of the restaurant’s manager of 25 years, John Roberts. Over the years, Your House has became a Greensboro institution, a place for new friends to meet, and old friends to gather. We are happy to have been of service."

Why your favorite restaurant may soon charge you more for paying with a credit card

Remodeled Greensboro Wendy's Celebrates Grand Reopening, 100 Guests Win Free Food For A Year

IHOP teases another name change and people aren't down with it