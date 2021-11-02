UPDATE: Peak fall color now in the Foothills, high color arriving in the Triad

The NC mountains are moving past their peak, but colorful trees are showing up here in the Triad now

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fall continues to roll along in North Carolina. In case you missed your chance to head up to the mountains, that peak fall color is heading to you instead. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team has been tracking the leaves as they change across the state and we have an update for you.

Mountains Going Past Peak

Based on the latest reports from locals and photos, many of the popular destinations in the North Carolina mountains are now "past peak" when it comes to fall color. This would include:

Grandfather Mountain

Mount Mitchell

Boone

Blowing Rock

West Jefferson

Others with elevations 3,000 feet or higher

Foothills Nearing Peak Color

Going a little down in elevation, we enter the North Carolina Foothills. Many of these areas are hitting what could be considered "peak color" right now. This means leaves are on the trees and they've turned the best colors that they will through the season.

This includes the popular Pilot Mountain State Park in Surry County, which locals say has very good color right now. The superintendent of Hanging Rock State Park says, "If you haven't driven up Park Rd. lately you need to. I've never seen the leaves prettier!"

This area includes:

Pilot Mountain State Park

Hanging Rock State Park

Mount Airy

Stone Mountain State Park

Wilkes County

Others

Triad Starting to See High Color

Here in the Triad, trees are starting to show high color. The cool air and cold nights we've seen recently have kicked the leaves into gear and they've started changing quickly. Before that, the color was very slow to emerge due to warmer than usual weather.