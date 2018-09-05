SURRY COUNTY, NC - A 21-year-old climber has been discharged from the hospital after falling nearly 40 feet at Pilot Mountain Wednesday.

Dylan Pappas, from Florida, was with a group of climbers when he fell from the edge of the climbing area around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. A rescue was started right away, and took less than an hour. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

A park ranger at Pilot Mountain said he was alert and conscious after the fall, and has non-life threatening injuries. The ranger also said another climber broke the fall of the man who fell.

The climber was wearing a helmet at the time of the fall. Park rangers believe this helped save the falling climber's life.

