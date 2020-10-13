UPS to bring nearly 600 jobs to Alamance County

UPS is investing $316 million into two new job sites in the Triad.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is from a different story about 200 jobs coming to Guilford County.

UPS is bringing hundreds of jobs to the Triad, economic leaders announced Tuesday.

During a news conference, North Carolina Department of Commerce, Tony Copeland said, UPS will invest $316 million into two new job sites in Mebane and Graham over the next four years. The new sites will bring 592 new jobs to the Triad.

Guilford County Chair of Commissioners Jeff Phillips said 141 of those jobs will be in Guilford County. He also announced UPS will invest $52 million into Guilford County. Phillips did not specify whether or not that money is coming out of the aforementioned $316 million.

The additional 141 jobs will be created by UPS expanding its existing Greensboro hub. The 451 remaining jobs will be created from the construction of a new package car center at the N.C. Commerce Center in Graham, state officials said.

The average salary of the positions at the Graham and Mebane facilities will be $65,000, Copeland said. Overall wages in the Alamance and Guilford counties will average $41,000 and $49,000, respectively, state officials said.

Those officials project the UPS project will increase North Carolina's GPD by $1.4 billion and bring in $38.5 million in tax revenue in the next 12 years.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper reflected on the UPS announcement, pointing out the timeliness of the project.

“The pandemic highlights that supply chain management and delivery services are critical during a crisis. These two expansions are a bold investment that add up to hundreds of jobs and millions in investment across North Carolina,” Cooper said.