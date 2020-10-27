UPS hiring 1,100 seasonal workers in Greensboro ahead of holiday season

UPS will be hiring drivers, package handlers and more. The virtual hiring event will be this Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The photo attached to this story was from a previous story on UPS bringing 600 jobs to Alamance County.

UPS announced Tuesday it’s hiring around 1,100 seasonal workers in Greensboro for multiple positions.

The announcement comes just before the holiday season.

UPS will be hiring drivers, package handlers and more.

The corporation will be holding “UPS Brown Friday” this Friday. The virtual hiring event will have applicants check into a “virtual lobby” and then take part in online interviews.

The companywide event is part of UPS’s larger effort to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees.

UPS officials said the company plans to sign up at least 50,000 new employees across the country Friday and will be making job offers on the spot.

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” said chief human resources officer Charlene Thomas. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career.

Thomas said most of those who attend a job fair this Friday will be hired by Monday and said many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs after the holidays.

Visit the company’s website for more information and to apply.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.