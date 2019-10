GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPS is hiring 640 jobs in Greensboro for the holiday season.

This Friday, the company will be holding it's annual one day hiring event. It will be at their store at 3009 Executive Drive.

The jobs available will be for driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.

Over the last three years, the company says 35 percent of the people it hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position after the holidays were over.