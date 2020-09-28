UPS hiring more than a thousand seasonal employees

The company is offering jobs with salaries starting at $14.50 per hour.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're looking for some extra work, UPS is hiring in Greensboro.

The delivery company announced it's expecting to hire more than 1,1000 seasonal employees in and around the city.

It's apart of a larger drive to get ready for the holiday season. According to a press release, the company plans to hire an additional 100,000 seasonal employees.

UPS is hiring 950 package handlers, 130 driver helpers, and 20 supervisors. The positions will be at the Greensboro hub and Greensboro village locations on Flagstone Drive.

Package handlers and driver-helpers start at $14.50 an hour. The jobs also offer several benefits.