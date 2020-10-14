Urban Air Adventure Park flying into Winston-Salem

The adventure park will hold a grand opening on Oct. 24.

A new indoor trampoline park is coming to the Triad. Urban Air Adventure Park will open a new location in Winston-Salem, according to a press release.

The location will be at 200 Summit Square Blvd. It features trampolines, dodgeball courts, climbing ropes, tube playgrounds, obstacle courses and more. The park will also host feature attractions like bumper cars.

According to the release, the park has created enhanced cleanliness policies and procedures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to bring our indoor adventure park to Winston-Salem and are excited to become the ultimate local family destination where kids of all ages can aim higher, achieving those things that they never thought they could do!" said Faith Washam, the location's franchisee.

The park created 40 new jobs, according to the company.