GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is great news, especially if you live in the northern part of town!

NCDOT confirms with WFMY News 2 the newest section of the Urban Loop - from Battleground Avenue to Lawndale Avenue - will open today.

Crews say the new part of the highway should be driveable by 2 p.m. Monday, December 30.

The opening of the new section is a day ahead of schedule. Crews are tidying up cones and getting the ramps and signage ready for traffic.

Our Adaure Achumba is covering this story and will have more on the impact of the expanding highway.

PHOTOS: New Section of Urban Loop NCDOT says the Battleground to Lawndale Avenue portion of the Urban Loop is set to open by 2 p.m. Monday, December 30. NCDOT says the Battleground to Lawndale Avenue portion of the Urban Loop is set to open by 2 p.m. Monday, December 30. NCDOT says the Battleground to Lawndale Avenue portion of the Urban Loop is set to open by 2 p.m. Monday, December 30. NCDOT says the Battleground to Lawndale Avenue portion of the Urban Loop is set to open by 2 p.m. Monday, December 30. NCDOT says the Battleground to Lawndale Avenue portion of the Urban Loop is set to open by 2 p.m. Monday, December 30. NCDOT says the Battleground to Lawndale Avenue portion of the Urban Loop is set to open by 2 p.m. Monday, December 30.

