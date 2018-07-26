GREENSBORO, N.C. - Concerned neighbors and the Department of Transportation will meet Thursday night, to discuss the final portions of the Urban Loop construction project, and what people living and commuting around the area can expect in the next couple of years.

Most of the loop has been completed. The latest portion from Bryan Boulevard to Battleground was finished in April 2018.

To fully complete the loop, two phases are next - from Battleground to Lawndale, and from Lawndale to 29. Construction for both is happening simultaneously. The Battleground to Lawndale stretch should be complete by late 2020. As for Lawndale to 29, they're clearing trees to make room for the new road, then they'll work on grading and paving. The end date for the entire loop is 2023, but engineers are hoping to push that up to 2021.

As those dates get closer by the day, people yet to experience the orange cones and construction crews worry about what comes next - for their property values, their quality of life, and the potential for traffic.

All these topics will be addressed at a meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road. The moderators of the discussion invited representatives from Greensboro's Department of Transportation, state DOT, and a real estate agent.

