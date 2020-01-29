ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — N.C. Highway Patrol says U.S. 220 in Rockingham County near River Road is closed after a tractor-trailer crashed into a bridge. Troopers say the crash then caused another car to collide with a beam that fell from the bridge.

Troopers say the driver of that car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All of U.S. 220 north and southbound lanes are closed as well as River Rd. Transportation Officials have established a temporary detour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

