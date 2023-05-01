x
US-29 N down to one lane after crash with serious injuries, Greensboro police say

First responders are on the scene of a crash involving serious injuries on US-29 N at Joe Brown Drive in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash involving serious injuries shut down a portion of US-29 in Greensboro, police say.

Greensboro police said US-29 northbound is down to one lane at Joe Brown Drive until further notice. 

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes of travel.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.  

