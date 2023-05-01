US-29 N down to one lane after crash with serious injuries, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash involving serious injuries shut down a portion of US-29 in Greensboro, police say.
Greensboro police said US-29 northbound is down to one lane at Joe Brown Drive until further notice.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes of travel.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.