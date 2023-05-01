US-29 N down to one lane after crash with serious injuries, Greensboro police say

First responders are on the scene of a crash involving serious injuries on US-29 N at Joe Brown Drive in Greensboro.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash involving serious injuries shut down a portion of US-29 in Greensboro, police say.

Greensboro police said US-29 northbound is down to one lane at Joe Brown Drive until further notice.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes of travel.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.